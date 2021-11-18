A work wonderland: Visit 'The Office Experience' in Chicago

"He means well but rarely does well," Moscatelli said, with a laugh.

"The Office Experience" is located on two floors and features 17 rooms which recreate everything from Scott's office, Pam's desk, Schrute Farms to the kitchen area in the company, Ryan's Closet and more.

Original props from the set as well as various clothing, show episode information and many other details are featured.

Visitors are allowed to take photos throughout the tour. Various scenes featured are also Kevin’s Chili Spill and the popular Beach Day. Certain episodes are highlighted such as the Dundie Awards, which are annually given to the paper company's staff, and a segment celebrating the romance of characters Pam and Jim.

There's also a retail shop, which looks like the Dunder Mifflin Warehouse, on the first level of the exhibit which is open to the public. Even if you don't have a ticket to "The Office Experience" you may still visit the retail shop.

Moscatelli, who is a fan of the TV show "The Office," said it's always great to walk through the exhibit with big fans of the show, which she did recently.

"It feels so nostalgic for them," she said. "When they came around the corner and saw Pam's desk, some of them gasped."