Aaron Lewis to play Hard Rock Casino

Country singer Aaron Lewis will take the Hard Rock Casino stage in Gary.

Lewis will play a show on Nov. 5 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the Number One Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard’s Number One Hot Country Song debut 'Am I The Only One.'”

Lewis is touring nationally. Tickets are now on sale for the show at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "His latest album 'Frayed At Both Ends' offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged–making for an intimate record that reflects his Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour show."

Tickets for the 21+ show range from $49.50-$89.50. It's all reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

