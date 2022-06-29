 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
urgent

Aaron Lewis to play Hard Rock Casino

  • 0
Aaron Lewis to play Hard Rock Casino

Aaron Lewis will play a concert at Hard Rock Casino.

 Provided

Country singer Aaron Lewis will take the Hard Rock Casino stage in Gary.

Lewis will play a show on Nov. 5 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the Number One Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard’s Number One Hot Country Song debut 'Am I The Only One.'”

Lewis is touring nationally. Tickets are now on sale for the show at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "His latest album 'Frayed At Both Ends' offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged–making for an intimate record that reflects his Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour show."

People are also reading…

Tickets for the 21+ show range from $49.50-$89.50. It's all reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities, politicians react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts