Eric Pearson has always enjoyed the kitchen art.
"I like to cook. I come from a family of great Minnesota cooks," Pearson said.
Pearson is currently performing in the cast of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas," continuing through Dec. 30 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. FYI: BroadwayInChicago.com
The actor, who grew up on a farm, said fresh, homemade food was a big thing in his home as he was growing up.
"But I'm not as good a cook as either of my grandmothers or my mother," he said. Pearson said he considers himself more of a baker than a cook.
Among dishes he enjoys are Scandinavian recipes, baked goods such as cookies, salmon dishes, meatballs and more.
Pearson said he always remembers many people in the kitchen at home during the holidays cooking up a variety of dishes.
The actor said he does enjoy going out to eat. There are certain things he looks for in a dining experience.
"Because of my Minnesota farm roots, I like small restaurants that are very farm to table," he said. "And knowing where you're food comes from is really important for me."
As an actor, Pearson said, he does watch what he eats but also makes sure to eat enough.
"I make sure I have enough fuel to do a performance," he said.
Among famous chefs Pearson admires is Marcus Samuelsson, who is the owner of Red Rooster in Harlem. Samuelsson was also the head chef of Aquavit in New York. Aquavit, a Scandinavian restaurant, also had a location in Minneapolis, which Pearson was familiar with.
The following recipe from Pearson is for Glogg
Spiced Orange Glogg
adapted from "Scandinavian Feasts," by Beatrice Ojakangas
2 cups Orange Juice
1/4 cup Brown sugar, packed
1 - 4 generous teaspoons Cardamom seeds
1 piece Fresh ginger (about 1 to 2 inches)
1 bottle Fruity White wine (Riesling or Rhine)
DIRECTIONS: 1. Place Orange juice, brown sugar, cardamom seeds, and ginger into a heavy bottomed, non-reactive pan over medium-low heat. Heat slowly to just a boil, stirring occasionally to help dissolve the sugar.
2. Add wine (or grape juice) and lower heat to a simmer.
3. Once heated through, keep warm in a Glögg pot over a candle, on a very low burner on the stove (keep an eye on it so it doesn’t boil over), or place into a thermos.
Serve in tiny, warmed punch cups with a pepperkakkor cookie on the side.