 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Adams Radio Group hosting Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon

  • 0
Adams Radio Group hosting Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon

An X-Rock van is shown.

 Provided

Radio listeners can put in a request for a good cause.

Adams Radio Group plans to host a Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon on XRock 103.9, Z107.1 and Indiana 105FM Wednesday.

The Valparaiso-based radio station operator is partnering with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana to host the Request-A-Thon, which plans to make it an annual event. 

Listeners can request songs in exchange for donations from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"All the funds raised will help Make-A-Wish grant more life-changing wishes for Northwest Indiana kids with critical illnesses," Adams Radio Group said in a press release. "The inspiring 14-hours will be filled with uplifting wish stories from local families, information about the Make-A-Wish mission and how to volunteer."

People can stop by the studio at 2755 Sager Road in Valparaiso from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to donate in person. They can get their name placed on the Wall of Wishes in front of the studio.

People are also reading…

"Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 19,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2021, granted the largest number of wishes in the country," Make-A-Wish said in a press release. "Make-A-Wish is more than wish-granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need you."

Listeners also can donate by calling 219-213-9121, by visiting oki.wish.org/nwiwishes or by texting ‘makeawish’ to 243725.

For more information, visit oki.wish.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shawn Mendes highlighted gun violence awareness at U.S. music festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts