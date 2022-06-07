Adams Radio Group hosting Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon

Radio listeners can put in a request for a good cause.

Adams Radio Group plans to host a Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon on XRock 103.9, Z107.1 and Indiana 105FM Wednesday.

The Valparaiso-based radio station operator is partnering with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana to host the Request-A-Thon, which plans to make it an annual event.

Listeners can request songs in exchange for donations from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"All the funds raised will help Make-A-Wish grant more life-changing wishes for Northwest Indiana kids with critical illnesses," Adams Radio Group said in a press release. "The inspiring 14-hours will be filled with uplifting wish stories from local families, information about the Make-A-Wish mission and how to volunteer."

People can stop by the studio at 2755 Sager Road in Valparaiso from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to donate in person. They can get their name placed on the Wall of Wishes in front of the studio.

"Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 19,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2021, granted the largest number of wishes in the country," Make-A-Wish said in a press release. "Make-A-Wish is more than wish-granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need you."

Listeners also can donate by calling 219-213-9121, by visiting oki.wish.org/nwiwishes or by texting ‘makeawish’ to 243725.

For more information, visit oki.wish.org.

