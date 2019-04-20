Admission to all National Parks free on Saturday

National Parks are free across the country Saturday, including the Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter County.
The presidentially proclaimed National Park Week runs from April 20 through April 28. The nation's park system, which documentarian Ken Burns called "America's Best Idea," will celebrate by letting everyone in for free at every national park in the country Saturday.
"Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs and events," the National Park Service said in a press release.
"To kick off National Park Week, all entrance fees are waived on Saturday, April 20."
The National Parks Service encourages visitors to post on social media about their visits by using the hastags #NationalParkWeek, #FindYourPark or #EncuentraTuParque.
You could already have gotten into the Indiana Dunes National Park for free this time of year. The park charges no entry fee, though there's a $6 per car amenity fee from Memorial Day to Labor Day at West Beach to pay the cost of lifeguards.
"At Indiana Dunes National Park, we don't charge during this time of year," spokesman Bruce Rowe said. "We only charge at West Beach during the summer, while the state park charges all year long."
While it might be a little chilly this early in the year to take a dip in Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes National Park also offers hiking, camping, fishing, bird-watching and historical sites like the Bailly Homestead, Chellberg Farm, and the 1933 World's Fair Century of Progress Homes.
The Indiana Dunes also seeks volunteers at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm for a morning of stewardship, by preserving natural and cultural resources. Gloves, eye protection and any other protective gear needed will be provided.
Anyone interested can meet at The Park Connection volunteer office by the main Chellberg Farm parking lot.
For more information, call 219-221-7098 or email parkconnection@gmail.com.