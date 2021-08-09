Afroman to reach new highs at Hobart Art Theater

Afroman, the rapper behind the hit "Because I Got High," will play at the Hobart Art Theater.

The hip-hop artist will play at 7 p.m. Friday at the performing arts theater in the historic Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

"So nice to have music back. We are ready for some amazing party hip-hop at the Hobart Art Theater," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

Afroman released his first album "My Fro-losophy" in 1998. He scored a major hit with the comedic song "Because I Got High" two years later.

The song, originally inspired by his unwillingness to clean his room, surged in popularity on Napster after it was played on "The Howard Stern Show." Nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance, "Because I Got High" was later featured on the soundtracks of "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "The Perfect Score" and "Disturbia."

The success landed Afroman a place in Cypress Hill's Smoke Out Festival and a six-album deal with Universal Records. He released the "Jobe Belles" Christmas albums and performed at Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos. He's now signed to Revolutionary Record Label and about to release a new album.