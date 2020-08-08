After recovering from virus, Domingo vows to clear name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Placido Domingo returned to Europe to receive a lifetime achievement award after a bout with the coronavirus, vowing in an interview with a top Italian daily newspaper to clear his name from allegations of sexual misconduct.

The opera legend’s appearance Thursday to accept the award from the Austria Music Theater was his first in public since recovering from the virus at his home in Acapulco, Mexico.

‘’It is a true honor to be here and witness the first few rays of happiness and hope after having succumbed and survived the COVID-19 virus,'' he said. ’In these past months of lockdown, we have known our fragility. Our theaters across the world have been closed and silenced. But it is precisely in these times we discover our inner strength and resolve.''

Earlier, Domingo, 79, told La Repubblica that his illness made him ‘’no longer afraid to speak out’’ about the allegations reported by The Associated Press that virtually ended his performance career in both the United States and his native Spain.

‘’When I knew that I had COVID, I promised myself that if I came out alive, I would fight to clear my name,’’ Domingo said. ‘’I never abused anyone. I will repeat that as long as I live. ‘’