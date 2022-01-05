 Skip to main content
Air Supply to play Four Winds Casino
Air Supply to play Four Winds Casino

Air Supply

Air Supply

 Photo by Michael Schoenfeld

Four Winds New Buffalo won't be all out of love when soft rock legends Air Supply come to town in April.

The band known for hits like "All Out of Love" and "Sweet Dreams" will perform at 8 p.m. April 30 in Harbor Country in Southwest Michigan, just across the state line from Michigan City.

Air Supply will play the casino's Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo.

"Englishman Graham Russell and Australian Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 while performing in the Australian production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' Later that year, the duo formed Air Supply and released their first smash hit and self-titled debut album, which reached gold in Australia," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Their album, 'Lost in Love,' featured three U.S. Top 5 singles, including the title track, which was the fastest-selling single in the world. Throughout the years, their hit singles keep coming including 'Every Woman in the World,' 'All Out of Love,' 'Just Another Woman,' 'The One That You Love,' 'Here I Am,' 'Sweet Dreams,' 'Even The Nights Are Better,' and 'Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.'"

Air Supply has enjoyed longstanding commercial success over the years. It has been inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

"In total, the band has recorded 30 albums and more than 15 hit singles," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "In 2008, Air Supply was named #83 on Billboard’s top 100 musical acts of all time, making them the only Australian band on the list. The band is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary."

Tickets range from $45 to $75. They go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

