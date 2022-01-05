Air Supply to play Four Winds Casino

"Englishman Graham Russell and Australian Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 while performing in the Australian production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' Later that year, the duo formed Air Supply and released their first smash hit and self-titled debut album, which reached gold in Australia," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Their album, 'Lost in Love,' featured three U.S. Top 5 singles, including the title track, which was the fastest-selling single in the world. Throughout the years, their hit singles keep coming including 'Every Woman in the World,' 'All Out of Love,' 'Just Another Woman,' 'The One That You Love,' 'Here I Am,' 'Sweet Dreams,' 'Even The Nights Are Better,' and 'Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.'"