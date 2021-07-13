Alan Parsons Project brings act to Four Winds New Buffalo

Quoth the Raven, The Alan Parsons Project is coming to New Buffalo.
One of the games people play is to watch the British progressive rock/art rock band at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center in Harbor Country.
The Alan Parsons Project, originally scheduled to perform May 1 of last year, will instead do a concert at 8 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, Sept. 18. The group will perform at the 17,000-square-foot concert venue in the casino at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.
"Alan Parsons is a Grammy award-winning artist and legendary music icon who has a storied and unique history in the music business," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "He was fortunate enough to work as the assistant engineer on the last two albums by The Beatles and after he became a fully-fledged recording engineer, he went on to work with Paul McCartney and The Hollies, among many others. It was his contribution as an engineer on Pink Floyd’s classic 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' that really got him the world’s attention."
Parsons would go on to distinguish himself as a musical artist, performing such songs as "The Raven," "Games People Play" and "Snake Eyes."
"In 1975 he met Eric Woolfson, who not only became his manager, but joined forces with Alan as a songwriting and performing partner for what became known as The Alan Parsons Project," Four Winds said in a press release.
Tickets range from $29 to $69 and are on sale now.
The current live band consists of Alan on acoustic guitar, keyboards and vocals, P.J. Olsson on vocals, Tom Brooks on keyboards, Guy Erez on bass, Jeff Kollman on guitar and vocals, Danny Thompson on drums, Todd Cooper on sax, percussion and vocals, Dan Tracey on guitar and vocals."
For tickets, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.
For more information, visit alanparsons.com.