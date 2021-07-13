Alan Parsons Project brings show to Four Winds New Buffalo

The Alan Parsons Project, originally scheduled to perform May 1 of last year, will instead do a concert at 8 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, Sept. 18. The group will perform at the 17,000-square-foot concert venue in the casino at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.

"Alan Parsons is a Grammy award-winning artist and legendary music icon who has a storied and unique history in the music business," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "He was fortunate enough to work as the assistant engineer on the last two albums by The Beatles and after he became a fully-fledged recording engineer, he went on to work with Paul McCartney and The Hollies, among many others. It was his contribution as an engineer on Pink Floyd’s classic 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' that really got him the world’s attention."