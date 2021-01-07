Albert Roux, major influence on UK dining habits, dies at 85

“He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me,” said Michel Roux Jr.

Albert Roux was born in 1935 in the village of Semur-en-Brionnais in the central French region of Burgundy. After World War II, the family moved to Paris to run a new charcuterie and it was in the French capital where both brothers really forged their passion for cooking.

At 14, Albert became an apprentice pastry chef, and four years later he moved to England where he soon found work at the French Embassy. After his military service in Algeria, Albert Roux became deputy head at the British Embassy in Paris.

When he returned, along with his brother, to Britain in 1967, they brought their classical skills, particularly in pastry-making, to a restaurant scene that was old-fashioned and staid. The legendary La Gavroche was created, appealing to those who wanted to broaden their culinary horizons.

In addition to Le Gavroche, the brothers opened a series of other successful restaurants. In 1972, they stumbled upon the Waterside Inn, a shabby old pub in Bray-on-Thames, west of London, which they turned into their flagship restaurant outside the capital.