"Alice: Down the Rabbit Hole" will get curiouser and curiouser at Studio 659 in downtown Whiting.

The group exhibition puts "We’re All Mad Here” aesthetic on display.

“This show is truly a blend of artistry from all over the United States,” curator Kathleen Ulm said. “It’s been a crazy but fun time seeing all the interpretations of Alice from the dark gothic takes to the bright cartoonish animations.”

Artist Dayanara O. Villarreal-Brown from East Chicago is exhibiting her work in the "Alice: Down the Rabbit Hole" show.

Villarreal-Brown, who started painting in 2003, will show “Caterpillar."

“Art brings me peace and offers me an escape from the responsibilities/craziness of life, she said. "When I create, my goal is to bring smiles and joy to those who view my art.”

The show also features chalk wall art from Northwest Indiana artist Gabi Siegried, jewelry pieces from artist Kathy Semrick from Elburn and dolls that Jennifer Neuberg from Dewitt, Iowa repurposed into characters from Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."

“We are so fortunate to have this space in downtown Whiting where we can showcase artists,” Ulm said. “But one of the greatest things about the Alice show is we also have art submitted by children including one local youth artist, Addison Creel, 7 who submitted a large mod podge letter A featuring Alice characters. Having kids interested in the art shows and being able to present at them at shows with established artists is one of the reasons why I take the time to curate shows.”

An opening reception will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24. People will get a chance to talk to the artists and savor complimentary refreshments.

The exhibit is open to all ages. It will run through April 28.

The gallery is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Studio659.org or find Studio 659 on Facebook.