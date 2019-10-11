Experience spooky frights and colorful fall foliage by train this autumn.
The Halloween Ghost Train and Fall Festival have returned to the Hesston Steam Museum in LaPorte County near the Indiana/Michigan border.
The 155-acre outdoor museum at 1201 E 1000 N in Hesston will host the family-friendly events over the course of three weekends: Oct. 12 - 13, Oct. 19 - 20, Oct. 26 - 27.
The Halloween Ghost train will offer "a terror-ific ride through the Haunted Woods aboard the Hesston & Galena Creek Railroad," according to the LaPorte County Historical Steam Society.
"This is a trip visitors won’t soon forget ... when the train travels through the woods, haunted by many ghoulish creatures and other colorful characters," the LaPorte County Historical Steam Society said in a press release. "The Hesston Ghost Train is frightful fun for everyone (appropriate for children), though our most sensitive guests can visit on October 14 or 25, for our scare-free ride."
In addition to the haunted train, the Hesston Steam Museum invites people to come out for its fall festival, where people can ride three different railroads through the woods to enjoy the fall colors. The trains run from noon until 5 p.m.
"Stop by the blacksmith shop and see hand-crafted, forged items created right before your eyes and listen as the blade buzzes through the big logs at the turn-of-the-century steam-powered sawmill during the final two weekends," the museum said in a press release. "While you visit grab a meal, a snack, or have a refreshing ice cream treat made the old-fashioned way at our restored vintage soda fountain counter inside Doc's Soda Fountain. Start your holiday shopping early by finding fun gifts in our Depot Store (or just get a souvenir for yourself)."
Admission on parking are free at the museum which is east of State Road 39 on LaPorte County Road 1000 North, which can be accessed from Exit 49 from the Indiana Toll Road or from Michigan Exit 1 on Interstate 94.
Ghost Train rides cost $7 and $5 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 years old, while the other train rides cost $5 for adults and $3 for children 3 through 12.
For more information, visit www.hesston.org or call (219) 778-2783.