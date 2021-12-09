All Access; Photos of Princess Diana star in new royal photo exhibit

Fans of Princess Diana won't want to miss the new photography exhibit focusing on the beloved royal that's starring at Oakbrook Center.
"Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access," which is presented by the company Fever, continues at Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook. The exhibit features pictures taken by royal photographers Anwar Hussein and his sons Zak and Samir Hussein.
The exhibit recently made its Chicago debut. "This has been a long time in the making," said Zak Hussein, during a recent interview at the exhibit space. "This is the first time our family has done anything like this."
Photographs in the exhibit focus on the photos Anwar Hussein shot of Diana but there are a good selection of the younger royals - William and Harry and their families - that Hussein's sons Zak and Samir have taken through the years as well.
"My dad took the majority of the pictures (in the exhibit)," Hussein said. "The first event I photographed was the wedding of William and Kate."
Hussein said "it means a great deal" to have such a display of their photographs showcased for people to see and enjoy.
Walking through the exhibit, guests will encounter various periods of Diana's life with the photographs being themed in different rooms. Different sections of the display include Glam; Working Royals, Growing; Hats & Tiaras; Humanitarian; and more.
Hussein said he's honored to be included in the category of royal photographers.
"It's not something anyone can do. It took a long time to build that relationship with the palace," he said. His father, who is now in his 80s, has been photographing the royal family for the past six decades. Father Anwar now just occasionally will shoot a larger scale event.
Hussein said he and his brother also had to build their own relationship with the palace apart from their father's relationship.
Hussein and his brother would sometimes go on shoots with their dad and saw him in action. At one shoot, the elder Hussein photographed his son Zak next to Queen Elizabeth II. The photo is pictured in the exhibit.
Many of Anwar Hussein's photographs, which star in the display, are candid shots and not posed. That was one of the characteristics of his photography that people loved and remains so attractive to viewers of the photos.
Hussein said it's been interesting to photograph the British royal family.
"They are unique. And you're documenting history," he said. Hussein added his family is not in anyway in the category of "paparazzi."
"We want to gain their (the royals) respect," he explained. Hussein said when events are planned and different things are celebrated, they, as royal photographers, will be invited by the palace's marketing personnel to cover the happenings.
"We don't have to get approval (from the royals) as such," he said, adding that they have clearance to be at those specific events.
"We always want to do something respectfully," Hussein said.
While visitors make their way through the exhibit, they can use headsets with recorded information about the photographs. On the recording, the Husseins provide information about the different pictures in the exhibit and the "stories behind them."
For more information and tickets to "Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access," visit princessdianaexhibit.com/chicago.