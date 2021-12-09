All Access; Photos of Princess Diana star in new royal photo exhibit

Hussein said he's honored to be included in the category of royal photographers.

"It's not something anyone can do. It took a long time to build that relationship with the palace," he said. His father, who is now in his 80s, has been photographing the royal family for the past six decades. Father Anwar now just occasionally will shoot a larger scale event.

Hussein said he and his brother also had to build their own relationship with the palace apart from their father's relationship.

Hussein and his brother would sometimes go on shoots with their dad and saw him in action. At one shoot, the elder Hussein photographed his son Zak next to Queen Elizabeth II. The photo is pictured in the exhibit.

Many of Anwar Hussein's photographs, which star in the display, are candid shots and not posed. That was one of the characteristics of his photography that people loved and remains so attractive to viewers of the photos.

Hussein said it's been interesting to photograph the British royal family.

"They are unique. And you're documenting history," he said. Hussein added his family is not in anyway in the category of "paparazzi."