'All Hands on Tech' exhibit offers chance to play around with obsolete technologies

A new exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum gives people a chance to experiment with obsolete technologies.

"All Hands on Tech" is now on display at the local history museum at 1610 119th St. in Whiting.

Typewriters, telephones, phonographs, cameras and old toys are on display.

"You can pick things up, work a rotary phone, use a stereopticon, see old top 40 lists from Neal Price's.... the number one place every teenager went in the 1950s and 1960s to listen to records," Museum Director Gayle Kosalko said. "We're running until the end of February but I think it's one of best exhibits and it's been fun showing things to the kids who have come in."

People can play around with old records, telephones and other technologies that were once cutting-edge but have since faded into the dustbin of history.

"'All Hands on Tech' is a hands-on experience with what were once high-tech items. "You can pick up most items and it's been fun watching kids try to figure how to dial a phone. We even have two cans on a string... one of the very first 'telephone' ideas and most of the kids have never seen that either."

The exhibit covers a wide array of technology over the years.

"We have the world's smallest typewriter from 1909, the Bennett all the way up the IBM Selectrics. The toys feature Shirley Temple, Radio Orphan Annie decoders, a stereopticon with a bunch of cards as well as its ancestor the Viewmaster," she said.

There's also points of local interest.

"Especially for those who grew up here, there's copies of the Top 40 billboard that we all went in once a week to Neal Price's where you could sit in a glass booth and listen to records," she said. "There's the early Edison cylinders too."

The exhibit has kindled curiosity and sparked imaginations.

"It's been interesting to hear the questions some of the kids have... especially when you consider all the tech items we have on display are now available on their cell phones," she said.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday. Scouts and other groups also can arrange for tours.

For more information, call 219-659-8129 or visit wrhistoricalsociety.com.