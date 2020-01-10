The music of groundbreaking pop star David Bowie, who is one of the best-selling artists of all time with than 100 million records sold worldwide, will be celebrated next week.
The glam rocker who was known for his iconic Ziggy Stardust alter ego will be remembered next week at a concert in Gary's lakefront Miller Beach neighborhood.
The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is hosting the Lady Stardust David Bowie Cover Band for its Live on Lake Street show between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St.
"Indulge your sense of nostalgia in the comfort of our art center with all your friends and neighbors at our Live on Lake Street live music event held the Third Thursday of every month," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "January’s gig brings us an all-women David Bowie tribute band featuring Natalie Gaza, Wendy Whitmore, Paulette Cialdella, Tina Teske and Jennifer Cimbala. They will host one short set of open mic as well."
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Bowie was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 11 No. 1 albums. He was known for hits like "Starman," "Space Oddity," "The Man Who Sold The World," "Let's Dance," "Under Pressure," and "Heroes." He was also a painter, a fashion icon and an actor, most notably as Jareth the Goblin King in "Labyrinth."
The concert costs $10 at the door. There will be a cash bar and $5 "mammoth" slices of Miller Pizza.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.