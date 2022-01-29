 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Amazing Men's Expo' to bring cars, boats and wrestler Buff Bagwell to Crown Point

A stone plaque is displayed on brick outside of Gate No. 1 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. 

The Amazing Men's Expo plans to celebrate cars, boats, professional wrestling and other stereotypical male interests in Crown Point.

The weekend-long event catering to cliched objects of masculine enthusiasm like motorcycles will take place between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 in the Industrial Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court Street in Crown Point.

Billed as a "one-stop event for all the things men like," the expo will feature a beer garden, trucks, RVs and live professional wrestling. Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell, a five-time tag team champion, will wrestle on Sunday along with local talent from the Professional Wrestling Kings.

Vendors will showcase hunting, fishing, camping and sports gear at the expo at the fairgrounds. Attendees also will be able to check out dirt bikes, ATVs, RV, jet skis, lawn care equipment and home improvement products. 

The expo will display a selection of chainsaws, cooking gear and man cave products. Local gyms, fitness stores and golf courses will offer information and deals.

The Amazing Men's Expo is part of a tour that also will make a stop at the Century Center in South Bend this April.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under 5 are free.

For more information, visit theamazingmensexpo.com.

