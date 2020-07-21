Amber Heard tells court she feared Depp would kill her

The court heard a recording of an argument between the pair, who were married from 2015 to 2017, in which Depp accuses Heard of throwing pots and other items at him the night before. Heard said she had hit — but not punched — Depp and that she only threw things “to escape him."

Heard said the argument, like so many others, had stemmed from Depp passing out once again in the bathroom after another binge.

“I was worried about Johnny’s life and this is the context of this argument, one of many that ended in a physical altercation of sorts," she said.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the article. The Hollywood star, who strongly denies abusing Heard, was at the court to hear his ex-wife's evidence.

In written testimony released as she took to the witness box, Heard said that at various times during their relationship she endured “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking.” She said “some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far.”