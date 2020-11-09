American English to plays Beatles covers at Hobart Art Theatre

HOBART — The popular Beatles cover band American English will perform the work of the Fab Five at a socially distanced concert in Hobart Friday.

American English will play at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

"American English is simply the best Beatles tribute story of our time," booker Paul Panicali said in a news release. "At the inception of the band, they were voted 'number one' by thousands of Beatles fans as winners of sound a like contests at Beatlefest for three consecutive years.

"They have also won Illinois Entertainer of the Year and have been voted 'Best Tribute Band' three of the last four years by their fans in the Chicagoland area. Their demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored them into a professional setting, and launched them into larger venues and theatres worldwide."

The band will perform in the historic 79-year-old single-screen movie theater known for its art deco murals that's been largely converted into a performing arts venue.