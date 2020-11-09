 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American English to plays Beatles covers at Hobart Art Theatre
alert urgent

American English to plays Beatles covers at Hobart Art Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
American English to plays Beatles covers at Hobart Art Theatre

American English will play in Hobart Friday.

 Provided

HOBART — The popular Beatles cover band American English will perform the work of the Fab Five at a socially distanced concert in Hobart Friday.

American English will play at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

"American English is simply the best Beatles tribute story of our time," booker Paul Panicali said in a news release. "At the inception of the band, they were voted 'number one' by thousands of Beatles fans as winners of sound a like contests at Beatlefest for three consecutive years.

"They have also won Illinois Entertainer of the Year and have been voted 'Best Tribute Band' three of the last four years by their fans in the Chicagoland area. Their demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored them into a professional setting, and launched them into larger venues and theatres worldwide."

The band will perform in the historic 79-year-old single-screen movie theater known for its art deco murals that's been largely converted into a performing arts venue.

American English has played covers of many popular Beatles songs from their early days on Ed Sullivan to the psychedelic era, performing versions of "She Loves You," "Twist and Shout," "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "Hey Jude," "Something" and "Let It Be" without the assistance of any backing tracks.

Tickets start at $12.50.

For more information or tickets, visit www.ticketweb.com.

My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunday Alex Trebek PKG 11.08.2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts