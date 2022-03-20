An exhibit of jurassic proportions: Children's Museum of Indianapolis reopens Dinosphere

If you have kids who are a little obsessed with the "Jurassic Park" movies and love dinosaurs, you’ll want to make plans to visit the new Dinosphere: You’re In Their World at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Dinosphere was introduced in 2004 and quickly became the museum’s most popular permanent exhibit. The exhibit has been closed for a year and reopened March 19 with newly-discovered fossils.

New to the museum are a set of sauropods that greet you as you enter Dinosphere through the Giants of the Jurassic section. The museum operates its own dig site in Wyoming dubbed the “Jurassic Mile” where the new fossils were discovered.

Visitors become fully immersed in a world that existed millions of years ago with sound and light shows, actor interpreter performances and gallery interpreters who amaze you with facts about these ancient creatures.

Along with international partners from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, paleontologists from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis unearthed some of these fossils from the Jurassic Mile.

“If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I’m not sure I’d believe it,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “The Jurassic Mile site is extremely unique because it is a fossil-rich plot of land that contains hundreds of bones as well as footprints or trackways that tell us more about the behavior of dinosaurs. Not only that, it contains fossilized plants that help us better understand the environment—all alongside an ancient seabed. To have everything in one place helps us paint a more complete picture of what that point in time really looked like, and it helps us bring real science to life for our visitors.”

The Creatures of the Cretaceous section of the exhibit contains the classic displays that have become favorites of visitors, including Bucky, the teenage T. rex; a nearly-complete Gorgosaurus Skeleton; a Triceratops and a mummified duckbill dinosaur. What’s really cool about this area is that the Cinedome has lighting that transitions from dawn to dusk, complete with meteor showers.

In the exhibit’s Paleo Prep Labs you can see scientists at work as they painstakingly clean and assemble little pieces of a fossil puzzle.

There’s more new stuff to see in the Monsters of the Mesozic Seas. In walking through you get the feeling of swimming beneath the waves with a sea creature reminiscent of the Loch Ness monster. There’s the Elasmosaurus with sharp, fang-like teeth and a 23-foot-long neck as well as a 20-foot-long Baptanodon with huge dinner-plate-sized eyes. A fun motion-censored screen of fish will alter their path when someone approaches.

On the third floor is the Dinosphere Art Lab, which has examples of paleo art, a dinosaur trackway to trace and an animated scanning system that projects your piece of art into a scene where they roam with other dinosaurs. There’s also a fun overlook where you can get a Pterodactyl’s eye view of the exhibits below.

For more information, visit childrensmuseum.org.

