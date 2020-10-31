Andrew Lloyd Webber releases first song from 'Cinderella'

That led to interest and set Lloyd Webber on a steady course to musical and theatrical superstardom, with such shows as “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Evita.”

“The reason it came out first is because nobody in the world wanted to produce it because they thought it was such a terrible idea,” he said.

“The irony of 50 years later my having to do another concept album because I’m not able to get my show on stage has suddenly not been lost on me.”

The new stage musical “Cinderella” features a brand new score from Lloyd Webber with lyrics by David Zippel. Lloyd Webber hopes it will open next spring in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. He's already teased it with a social media video of the song “Far Too Late.”

During the shutdown, Lloyd Webber has been busy on social media — dancing on TikTok, sharing videos on Twitter and making Spotify playlists — as well as permitting the free streaming of his shows to benefit The Actors Fund and other international organizations.

He also has been readying his London theaters for a post-pandemic reopening. He owns or co-owns seven West End theaters including the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane and the London Palladium.