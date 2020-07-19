Animal shelters expand operations, seek donations

When the stay-at-home orders began in March, shelters across the Region emptied as animals went into foster care to shelter-in-place with generous volunteers willing to open their homes to care for pets during temporary shelter closures due to COVID-19. But shelters are easing back into business and adapting to the changing times.
Reopening with extra room
Humane Indiana reopened its Munster shelter for appointments on June 3 and now are allowing people to come to the shelter to meet pets after viewing them online at humaneindiana.org. The facility can house up to 25 dogs, and on average it has 20 to 25 dogs in the shelter. The number currently stands at 17 dogs. There also are 13 cats at the shelter available for adoption.
The shelter underwent a remodel in January and was just getting back up and running when the pandemic hit.
“We had just started filling back up, and adoptions were going wonderfully,” Humane Indiana CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said.
As stay-at-home orders were put in place, all of the pets went out to foster homes to empty the facility and allow staff and volunteers to stay home. Most of the foster families adopted the animals they were taking care of.
“Our fosters and volunteers are the greatest gift to our organization,” Fitzpatrick said. “These people are just fantastic.”
Although there were no adoptable pets housed in the facility for several months, the low-cost spay and neuter and vaccine clinic remained open at about half capacity with social distancing measures put in place. “We’d meet clients outside and take the dogs in ourselves for surgery,” he said.
Since reopening the Munster location for appointments, the number of animals in its care has been lower than usual, mostly because of a decrease of animals coming in from animal control, he said.
More adoptions, less foster care
That hasn’t been the case in Homewood, where the Homewood Adoption Center of the South Suburban Humane Society reopened July 1 with reduced hours, limited capacity, mask requirements and increased disinfecting procedures in common spaces.
“Our intake has continued to rise and is now at a very high level,” said Emily Klehm, CEO of South Suburban Human Society. “SSHS and our partner shelters across Chicagoland are very concerned about the rising intake numbers and their potential link to COVID-19 economic related reasons. With the pending end to the moratorium on evictions on July 31 in Illinois, we are incredibly concerned that this fall we could see record high intake numbers due to evictions.”
Luckily, interest in adoptions continues to also be very high.
“In fact, we emptied out our Homewood Adoption Center in the first four days of being open,” she said. “However, foster interest is waning significantly. It has now switched where there are more pets at the shelter than in foster care.”
Fitzpatrick said that while shelter director Jessica Petalas-Hernandez has worked hard to plan ahead and anticipated a possible influx of intakes due to COVID-19 patients being unable to care for their pets, they have not seen that happen so far.
Wildlife woes
Also part of Humane Indiana is Humane Indiana Wildlife, which was added in 2014 in Valparaiso as a facility to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife.
In addition to caring for the animals, Humane Indiana Wildlife also provides learning opportunities at its education center and by visiting schools, libraries and other venues. At least it used to. But that all stopped in March. And even though the education arm came to a halt, the need for wildlife rehabilitation continues. Last year it reached 17,000 through its programs and it barely got two months of programming and education in before the coronavirus cancellations.
“We’ve taken in almost 2,100 animals this year. That’s almost 500 more than last year. And last year was a record for intake,” Fitzpatrick said. The center took in just over 300 animals the first year it was open in 2014 and had hit more than 2,000 at this year's half-way mark. “I can put that toward three things. One is the amount of education we did last year to tell people what we did and what we are there for. Two is that with COVID, people may be out walking more and riding bikes and are just at home more to see injured and orphaned wildlife. And the third is that we had a couple wicked storms in May and early June that blew nests out of trees.”
Besides the lack of education programs, the center also canceled summer camps.
“It’s been a rough year for us on the education side, but a big year as far as wildlife rehabilitation,” Fitzpatrick said.
Most of the animals are restored to good health and are able to be released either on the center's 29-acre property or to a similar area to where they came from. Some are not able to be released due to injury or because they had been kept as pets and wouldn’t survive as wildlife and those animals will often go to a zoo or rescue group. A few become animal ambassadors that are introduced during the education programs.
How to help or get help
With the increased number of wildlife rehabilitation that Humane Indiana Wildlife has been doing and the lack of appearances it's been making, there’s an even greater need for donations this year. Monetary donations can be made online at humaneindiana.org or you can purchase items from an online wish list to donate. There’s also a link to an Amazon link where you can purchase from needed products and have them shipped directly to the facility.
The same goes for Humane Indiana’s shelter in Munster. With a click you can donate products shipped directly from Amazon or make a monetary donation. You can also drop off donations and a wish list online lets you know what they need most.
Humane Indiana also runs a food bank to provide food and supplies to pet owners who are struggling. Those in need should call ahead to make arrangements.
“They just need to call ahead, and we’ll do what we can to help them out," Fitzpatrick said. “We rely on donations from the community to be able to help others, but the more we gave out, the more that came in."
Fitzpatrick also suggested that another way to help is to visit Humane Indiana’s resale shop in Highland. Items can be donated that are then sold with proceeds going to the shelter. Or you can shop and make a purchase to help the cause. “Every day is like a treasure hunt there,” he said. “They’re also selling jams, jellies, Albanese candy and other things made locally or in Indiana.”
Visit southsuburbanhumane.org to make a monetary donation or volunteer. SHHS also operates a resale shop in Steger, where donations are welcome or purchases go toward assisting with shelter operations.
