Animal shelters expand operations, seek donations

“In fact, we emptied out our Homewood Adoption Center in the first four days of being open,” she said. “However, foster interest is waning significantly. It has now switched where there are more pets at the shelter than in foster care.”

Fitzpatrick said that while shelter director Jessica Petalas-Hernandez has worked hard to plan ahead and anticipated a possible influx of intakes due to COVID-19 patients being unable to care for their pets, they have not seen that happen so far.

Wildlife woes

Also part of Humane Indiana is Humane Indiana Wildlife, which was added in 2014 in Valparaiso as a facility to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife.

In addition to caring for the animals, Humane Indiana Wildlife also provides learning opportunities at its education center and by visiting schools, libraries and other venues. At least it used to. But that all stopped in March. And even though the education arm came to a halt, the need for wildlife rehabilitation continues. Last year it reached 17,000 through its programs and it barely got two months of programming and education in before the coronavirus cancellations.