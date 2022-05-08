Anniversary fun: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana marks a year in Region

Personnel at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana are planning something special next weekend.

The Gary property will celebrate its one-year anniversary May 14 with diverse entertainment and special gaming promotions.

"We're very excited to be celebrating our first year anniversary," said Jeff Clayton, director of entertainment for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. "It's been a great and challenging year opening up a casino in the midst of a pandemic but we've quickly risen to be a leader in the market."

The free musical entertainment on the roster for the anniversary event will be eclectic. The concert highlights on the Hard Rock Cafe bill will be Hip Hop star Grandmaster Flash as well as Gary blues masters The Kinsey Report.

Performing on the Council Oak Bar stage that evening will be Chicago band Fletcher Rockwell.

Clayton called Grandmaster Flash an "excellent" performer who's sure to fill the room with dynamic "energy." (Grandmaster Flash performed a special New Year's Eve event at the casino to usher in 2022).

"And we're happy to bring The Kinsey Report to the cafe. They are a staple in Gary," he said. Clayton added Fletcher Rockwell will bring its own blend of rock and roll to the Council Oak Bar stage.

For the anniversary, Hard Rock Live, the state of the art concert venue at the property, won't be open but anniversary attendees will have all their entertainment right in the open at both the Hard Rock Cafe and Council Oak Bar.

Clayton said through the last year they've made it their mission to deliver a variety of musical entertainment to audiences at all three of the stages at the casino, including Hard Rock Live, which opened in November with a concert by Disturbed. Hard Rock Live has since starred The Jacksons, Clint Black, Maya and Ashanti and others on its stage.

"We're going to continue to build with bigger names," Clayton said about future entertainment at the casino. "Hard Rock doesn't go small. If we're going to do something, we're going to do it right," Clayton said.

The entertainment scene at the casino is definitely varied. Aside from gaming opportunities, visitors can enjoy every genre of music on the premises as well as other forms of theatrical entertainment from comedy shows to even RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour, coming to Hard Rock Live on Aug. 12.

Hard Rock Cafe stage also features the Country Music Fridays series, which launched in early April.

Clayton said he's been happy with the feedback he's gotten from music fans about Hard Rock Live.

"It's been very rewarding. I'm always on the floor after every show and have gotten positive comments about the venue," he said.

In addition to all the live entertainment on the casino's stages, guests have been able to view a variety of music memorabilia housed on the premises of the casino throughout the last year. The display can be likened to a museum exhibit with a musical theme. Costumes, photos, other articles of clothing, hit records and more are on display there.

There are also a variety of eateries to enjoy. They include Fresh Harvest, Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood, Hard Rock Cafe, YouYu Noodle Bar and Constant Grind.

At Hard Rock, entertainment is intrinsic within the brand," Clayton said. "Our goal is to continue to improve and keep bringing great entertainment to the Region."

Among shows coming to Hard Rock Live are Skid Row on June 4; Wanda Sykes on June 17; Chaka Khan on June 24 and Daughtry on July 29.

For the anniversary, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will also feature drawings throughout the day. All Unity Members can print one entry from the Rewards Kiosk starting at 11 a.m. and must drop it in the drawing drum located at the Players Club. Three winners each hour, from noon– 9 p.m., will win $2,500 in Free Play. Winners will have 10 minutes to claim their prize at the promo area. The drawing drum will close at 9:45 p.m and at 10 p.m. Grandmaster Flash will announce the Grand Finale Winner, who will win $25,000 in Free Play.

