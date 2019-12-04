Annual Neil Young tribute concert to benefit Toys for Tots, Young People's Theater Company, and Remembering Our Veterans

Take a look at Neil Young's life and artistry at a concert this weekend.
An annual Neil Young tribute show in Michigan City will benefit Toys for Tots, Young People's Theater Company and Remembering Our Veterans.
Regional artist Johnny V and Friends band has made its annual celebration of Neil Young's music – now in its eighth year – a holiday tradition in Michigan City.
This year's Heart of Gold for the Holidays concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at 1200 Spring St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
"Johnny V is a staple on the regional music scene. Whether as a solo artist, or with a myriad collection of stand-out musicians, he transports his audiences through stories and music," promoters said in a press release. "This year features the musical talents from the Heart of Gold Band including Rocco Labriola on pedal steel and Billy Romer of the jazz quartet Freek Johnson on drums. Anthony Massaro from the Killer Bzzz Caution will be on guitar. Janis Wallin of Johnny V’s Wildflowers, Terrapin Flyer and The Family Groove Co. will be on the bass. Al Joseph of Country Roads will be featured on the violin. Johnny V himself will be holing up his end on keyboards, vocals and guitar."
They will perform the songs of the legendary Canadian guitarist Neil Young, a former member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young who's had a long career as a solo artist. He's had hits like "Old Man," "Down by the River," and "Rockin' in the Free World."
Tickets are $25 online or at the door. Guests are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys or gifts to benefit Toys for Tots at the show.
For tickets or more information, visit yptcinc.com.