Another Blackjack side bet for players to ponder

Blackjack side bets have been around for a long time in various forms. Dozens of them have been introduced through the years. Some have staying-power, others fall by the wayside never to be heard from again.

The reason they are created is to siphon chips from players' stacks by offering the possibility of winning a little or a lot, even if your hand doesn't beat the dealer's.

A side bet concept that is making a comeback is called Pure Pairs, developed by TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of live gaming solutions and services.

The object is for the player to gamble that the first two cards they are dealt will be a pair.

A similar side bet called Perfect Pairs appeared on the blackjack tables at Empress Casino (since rebranded Hollywood Casino) in Joliet, Illinois, back in 2009.

Play starts once the player makes a regular blackjack bet and exercises the option of placing a Pure Pairs side bet.

A mixed pair (same value, different suits) pays 6 to 1. A Color Pair (same value, same color) pays 12 to 1. A Pure Pair (same value and suit) pays 24 to 1.

Anything else is a loser.

The bet in no way alters the traditional rules of blackjack. Once the winning bets are paid and the losing bets collected, play continues.

Serious players may inquire:

“Playing blackjack using the principles of basic strategy is one of the best bets in the casino. Why allow a side wager to encroach on the low house advantage that players enjoy?”

With few exceptions, the bets exist only to increase the table game win of the properties which bring them to their casino floors.

Casinos aren't “twisting your arm” to play blackjack side bets. Studious gamblers who play regularly tend to ignore them, preferring to stick to the traditional game and the value for their wagering dollar it affords. Remember, it's an optional side bet.

The bets are targeted toward the casual player; people out on the town for an evening of fun enjoying some libation and 'table talk'. The wager adds a degree of intrigue and excitement, albeit for a high cost.

The developer of Pure Pairs lists the house advantage on the bet at 5.78 percent to 11.59 percent, a hefty price to pay at a game where basic strategy can keep the house edge hovering around the 1.5 percent range.

Wagering a chip infrequently probably doesn’t hurt, but making a habit of it on every hand can have devastating effects on your bankroll. You'll be on the road to giving away all the advantages wise blackjack play reaps.

