AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Finneas finds his lane in music

“I was like, ‘Gosh, I think being the most famous person in the world, consistently, has to be the most isolating thing. I’d seen it to some degree with my sister, but even then, I was kind of there. She has this brother, not that I’m anywhere near as famous as her, but I’m next to her during the whole thing. For Bieber, especially because he started even younger than Billie — even though Billie was young when she started — Bieber was like the most famous at 15,” he said.