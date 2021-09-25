ArcelorMittal to invest $100 million into industrial decarbonization research

The steelmaker launched an XCarb innovation fund through which it will invest $100 million into Breakthrough Energy's Research.

“The Catalyst program is innovative and necessary. It brings together public and private finance with the objective of fast-tracking the deployment of projects which can deliver significant carbon reduction," ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said. "For ArcelorMittal and the steel industry this kind of initiative is critically important. The steel industry knows how to decarbonize — essentially what is missing is the availability of clean energy at competitive prices that provides the foundation for us to really accelerate. That’s why, after discussing the purpose of Catalyst with Bill, we were very happy to join as an anchor partner. Achieving net zero by 2050 needs a coordinated global drive the likes of which the world has never seen before."

ArcelorMittal, which had been one of the Region's biggest steelmakers for more than a decade and remains one of the largest in the world, has been looking to shrink its own carbon footprint.