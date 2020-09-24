Architectural gems: Touring Chicago buildings by land and water

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most people are in awe of the massive skyscrapers located in Chicago's downtown district.

Visitors viewing those skyscrapers and other buildings can learn about their history while touring The Chicago Architecture Center, located on Wacker Drive. Then after a visit to the center, see the city's iconic buildings from another perspective — by water — while on Chicago's First Lady. The cruiseline regularly offers special Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruises.

The Chicago Architecture Center, which was built on Wacker Drive in 2018, features a variety of exhibition rooms highlighting information about Chicago's buildings and iconic architectural projects.

Within the venue, guests will have the opportunity to visit the impressive Chicago Gallery with its large-scale model of the city. It features more than 4,000 buildings and occasionally lights up. A video explaining the history of Chicago is shown in the gallery.

Also at the center is the Drake Family Skyscraper Gallery and various material featuring information on architects and building styles. A gift shop is also featured on the museum's first floor.

The Center offers a variety of special events throughout the year including walking tours; talks; and more.