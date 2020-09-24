 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Architectural gems: Touring Chicago buildings by land and water
alert urgent

Architectural gems: Touring Chicago buildings by land and water

{{featured_button_text}}

Most people are in awe of the massive skyscrapers located in Chicago's downtown district.

Visitors viewing those skyscrapers and other buildings can learn about their history while touring The Chicago Architecture Center, located on Wacker Drive. Then after a visit to the center, see the city's iconic buildings from another perspective — by water — while on Chicago's First Lady. The cruiseline regularly offers special Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruises.

The Chicago Architecture Center, which was built on Wacker Drive in 2018, features a variety of exhibition rooms highlighting information about Chicago's buildings and iconic architectural projects.

Within the venue, guests will have the opportunity to visit the impressive Chicago Gallery with its large-scale model of the city. It features more than 4,000 buildings and occasionally lights up. A video explaining the history of Chicago is shown in the gallery.

Also at the center is the Drake Family Skyscraper Gallery and various material featuring information on architects and building styles. A gift shop is also featured on the museum's first floor.

The Center offers a variety of special events throughout the year including walking tours; talks; and more.

Among walking tours are the My Social Circle walking tours, which are private tours..

Architect Talks will be held throughout the fall. An upcoming Architect Talk will be on Sept. 30 and feature the topic "Reimagining the Skyscraper with Ole Scheeren." It will be held at noon via CAC Live on Zoom. Cost is $18; CAC members pay $12 while students pay $10.

In conjunction with CAC, Chicago's First Lady presents architectural cruises on the Chicago River. Knowledgeable volunteer docents from the Chicago Architecture Foundation lead the river cruises while providing interesting tidbits about the buildings on the tour. Many docents add humor to their presentations making the trip an extra pleasant experience.

On Chicago's First Lady, guests may sit indoors or outdoors. All seating is socially distant. A full service bar with snacks as well is featured on board.

Tickets start at $46.29 for the cruise. Cruises take place Thursdays through Sundays. Boats are accessed at Chicago's Riverwalk, which is right across the street from The Chicago Architecture Center.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

FYI

The Chicago Architecture Center is located at 111 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago.Visit architecture.org. For information on Architectural River Cruises aboard Chicago's First Lady, visit cruisechicago.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Gordon Biffle of Big Daddy's BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts