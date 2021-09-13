Area Artists Association exhibiting at Chesterton Art Center

The Area Artists Association is exhibiting the work of its members at the Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton this month.

"A New Beginning" hangs at 115 S. Fourth St. through Sept. 30.

The group show features the work of ANKO aka Anneke Dekker, Carol Estes, Connie Kassal, Diane Grams, Dorothy Graden, George Kassal, Ginny Scott, Jane Cowley, Joan Spohrer, Kei J Constantinov, Kevin Firme, Kuhn Hong, Larry Brechner, Laurel Izard, Laurie Schirmer Carpenter, Sara Scherberg, Stephanie Carnell, Suzy Vance and Timothy Lace. It showcases sculptures and painting in a wide array of styles.

"The Area Artists Association was established in 1979 as a part of the membership and foundation of the Blank Community Center for the Arts, now known as the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City," the artists said in a statement. "The juried organization was created to recognize and encourage active regional artists. Artists in AAA cover many medium art platforms and exhibit in the Michigan, Indiana, Illinois area, as well as in galleries across the country."

The September exhibit at the Chesterton Art Center is free and open to the public.