Area improv group takes act to ‘The Grid’

Nelson Velazquez, founder of the Region-based Improductions, LLC, was proactive when it came to adapting his ensemble to function successfully during the pandemic.

“I spent two weeks straight every night trying to translate what we do to an online format,” he said. “A lot of what we were seeing was that a lot of theaters were going to sit things out and wait for things to reopen, but I just knew that that wasn’t going to happen any time soon.”

Improductions LLC is bringing its weekly showcase, “The Grid” to audiences online every Saturday at 7 p.m. The group has performed for audiences and schooled aspiring improv performers with workshops and classes for the last three years.

Like pretty much all live performing ensembles in the Region, Improductions ceased all live shows and instruction in March as a result of the pandemic.

“When they closed all live theater and all live performances in Illinois, then in Indiana about five days afterward, we spent about four days mourning,” Velazquez said. “Then we said ‘okay. The only way we’re going to be able to continue doing what we do is to go online.’”