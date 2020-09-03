Area improv group takes act to ‘The Grid’

Nelson Velazquez, founder of the Region-based Improductions, LLC, was proactive when it came to adapting his ensemble to function successfully during the pandemic.
“I spent two weeks straight every night trying to translate what we do to an online format,” he said. “A lot of what we were seeing was that a lot of theaters were going to sit things out and wait for things to reopen, but I just knew that that wasn’t going to happen any time soon.”
Improductions LLC is bringing its weekly showcase, “The Grid” to audiences online every Saturday at 7 p.m. The group has performed for audiences and schooled aspiring improv performers with workshops and classes for the last three years.
Like pretty much all live performing ensembles in the Region, Improductions ceased all live shows and instruction in March as a result of the pandemic.
“When they closed all live theater and all live performances in Illinois, then in Indiana about five days afterward, we spent about four days mourning,” Velazquez said. “Then we said ‘okay. The only way we’re going to be able to continue doing what we do is to go online.’”
In addition to the Saturday showcase, Improductions continues to provide improv classes, which are also held online. Bringing its act online has also allowed Improductions to perform with other improvisation ensembles and performers in and beyond the Region.
“The Grid,” Velazquez said, takes its name from the Zoom-esque online structure of group meetings, conferences and, in Improductions’ case, performances which have become the norm as a result of Covid-19.
The show is essentially an online version of skits, scene setups and improv contests and games in the spirit of what Improductions would stage in an in-person setting. The ensemble is also able to get its online audiences involved in the fun. Between four and eight Improductions' members perform in each “Grid” show.
While the online setting does present its share of hurdles, Velazquez noted that he and his fellow performers have adapted to the medium and have also found ways to use the format to their advantage.
“You can get away with certain things in live comedy that can’t really be translated online, so it forced us to do better improve and smarter improve,” he said. “We are able to direct our audience’s eye to our whim … we’re also able to play with backgrounds and we’re able to build worlds with that when we weren’t able to do that (in live settings).”
FYI: “The Grid” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturdays at http://facebook.com/improductionsllc. Suggested donation is $5. Also visit https://improductionsllc.com.
