Aristocrat's 'Big Fish Grand' will keep players angling for more

Aquatic life and scenery have been popular themes for slot machine games throughout the history of video slots, but get ready for what could be the biggest of them all.

Big Fish Grand, created and developed by the design engineers of Aristocrat Technologies, will be coming soon to a casino near you packed with playing features and technology that will make it a fishing expedition well worth experiencing.

This ambitious and compelling new entry into the realm of slot play represents an imaginative twist on some of the features that have made Aristocrat games immensely popular on slot floors worldwide.

If you’re a player who is attracted to the ‘Spin & Hold” component of Aristocrat’s “Link” family of games, or the bonus wheel feature of many of the company’s themes, you’ll love taking it all to the next level with Big Fish Grand.

The twist revolves around the player’s on-screen “fishing box.” Put quite simply, you win everything that you “catch” in your fishing box. A single spin, therefore, can result in a substantial prize based upon the medium volatility level programmed into the game.

For example, each Wheel Bonus symbol that lands in the win box awards the player one spin of the wheel for wheel awards, the Grand and Super progressive jackpots, the Big Spin Bonus or free game bonuses.

The free games are awarded in multiples of 10, 12, 15 or 20 free games. In the free game bonus, the reel symbols are upgraded to increase the probability of winning when the machine is in bonus reel configuration.

The free spin games are programmed with more “Catch & Win” possibilities and the chance for free game retriggers.

When you get into the Big Spin Bonus, you are awarded one free spin with a giant win box covering the entire video grid and all 20-reel positions. Once again, the symbols are upgraded into bonus mode to increase the probability of winning.

The component feature for which this columnist hangs up a “Let the Player Beware” sign is the so-called gamble feature.

It allows the player to gamble his or her winnings (progressive wins not included) on any spin via an animated coin toss and “heads or tails” feature. Guess correctly and your win is doubled. Guess wrong and you lose it all.

It means you are adding volatility by taking a chance on a 50-50 betting proposition, but at the same time you are giving the machine the opportunity to increase its mathematical “hold” percentage on you. The choice is yours.

Big Fish Grand comes in penny, two-cent, and nickel play denominations and is housed in Aristocrat’s huge Neptune double cabinet. This, along with captivating animated characters on the video display areas, a catchy title tune, and state-of-the-art audio technology will make it hard to miss on any casino floor.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The earning period for the “MyCash Mania” promotion starts today and will continue through April 3. Guests are invited to visit any mychoice™ promotional kiosk to claim their daily tier-based entries. You can receive an additional entry for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. The drawings will be held on April 2 and 4 for $10,000 and $1,000 cash prizes.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 “EZ Street” promotion will be held at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Saturday (March 19) from Noon to 10 p.m. Eastern. There will be $5,000 and $10,000 cash drawings held throughout the day with hourly drawings. The grand prize of $25,000 cash will be awarded at 10 p.m. In all, 21 guests will win substantial cash prizes to be used toward mortgage, rent payments or anything else the winners choose. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker through the day of the promotion.

The Kankakee Grille at the New Buffalo and South Bend locations will be celebrating the “wearing o’ the green” today. Dinner includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert from a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed menu for $30 per person. There’ll also be some special libations such as an Irish Mint Martini, Patty Island and more.

HARD ROCK: Country superstar Clint Black is appearing at Hard Rock Live! Friday (March 18). Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance with tickets starting at $49.50 and available through Ticketmaster.com.

The complimentary entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday will be headlined by acoustic guitar artists Fareed Haque and Gorvan Ivanovic. Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers take over the stage on Saturday (March 19) also at 8 p.m.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues musically on Friday at the Hard Rock Café Stage with The Tossers, a band from the Celtic punk underground featuring their artistic take on Irish traditional folk music. The Breakfast Club will be featured on Saturday. The curtain rises on both shows at 9 p.m.

HORSESHOE: A Community Jackpot Drawings promotion is set for Saturday (March 19) in the High Limit Room, where you can swipe your Caesars Rewards card to receive one complimentary entry and one additional entry for every 100 tier credits earned. Earn entries in the High Limit slot room from 5. to 10:45 p.m. Activate them until 10:50 p.m. at a promotional kiosk in the High Limit room. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. If you hit a jackpot, an additional 50 bonus entries will be added to your total. The prize pool starts at $5,000 cash and will go up $250 for each jackpot hit up to a maximum of $25,000 cash.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

