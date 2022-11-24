Aristocrat's Buffalo stampedes into the Region with new game

The Buffalo slot games from Aristocrat Technologies is one of the most successful franchises in the history of electronic gaming.

With at least a dozen iterations of this iconic format, Buffalo in some game variation is a staple on every casino floor because it is the game that casino goers just love to play.

A new format, Buffalo Ascension, is the most recent addition to the family and from all indications it could be the most captivating of them all.

It has already been installed on the floors of three properties in the Region, Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino, Blue Chip Casino, Resort, & Spa in Michigan City and Four Winds Casino South Bend.

There are really so many ways to love this game because the innovative free games and features, combined with Aristocrat’s high-tech cabinetry and screen technology, provide intrinsic value all its own, which puts it virtually in a class by itself.

Of course, the ultimate result for everyone who plays slots is to win some money, but Buffalo Ascension’s state-of-the-art audio and visual components and the fact persistent reel growth creates 5,488 ways to win in the base game, will keep you entertained.

The star of the show is the buffalo every slot player has come to know and love since we were first introduced to him more than a decade ago.

For those who love seeing the three gold coins pop up on the reels for a trip into the free games bonus, Buffalo Ascension offers it with enhanced capabilities.

The traditional eight free games with multipliers is the foundation of the bonus feature, only on this version the reel that triggered the free games will stay seven positions high throughout the bonus which opens the door to more symbols.

When you enter what is known as the Stampede Feature, buffalo run down the reels of the game, kicking up dust in full charge while changing at least one symbol to a buffalo on that particular spin.

Then there’s the Super Stampede Feature. The herd of buffalo stampede down the reels gain, only on this one they’ll change at least three symbols to the coveted buffalo symbol on that spin.

There’s a progressive jackpot associated with the game that is won when a player reaches the top of reel number three.

The reels grow upward when the player lands a purple “arrow” symbol that causes that particular reel to grow by one. As the reels expand to the top of the screen it will trigger one of three bonuses.

Look for Buffalo Ascension to expand to more casino properties in The Region and greater Chicagoland area.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The $1-million “Lucky Ball” drawing finale will be held on Saturday (Nov. 26). The drum opens at 4 p.m. Guests are invited to swipe their mychoice players club cards at any promotional kiosk to check in their entries. Three winners every hour from 7 to 10 p.m. will be selected to play the Lucky Ball machine for a chance to collect six orange balls and win $1-million.

BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City casino, resort, and spa is joining Boyd Gaming destinations nationwide in the company’s annual holiday competitions, “Wreaths of Hope” and “Trees of Hope”. Decorated trees are on display along the Spa Blu Tower promenade representing the following charities: Michiana Humane Society, Michigan City Salvation Army, Paladin, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, and United Way of LaPorte County. Boyd Rewards players club members can vote once per day at any promotional kiosk now through Dec. 12. You can also vote once per day on line by visiting BoydGaming.com/Wreaths-of-Hope.

The final FanDuel Merchandise giveaway this month is set for Sunday (Nov. 27) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eligibility requires a minimum $25 bet using your Boyd Rewards players club card to receive some football swag. There is a limit to one item per customer.

The complimentary Thanksgiving weekend entertainment casino-side at Rocks Lounge puts the spotlight on Retropolitan and their take on '70s and '80s high-energy dance classics on Friday, followed by L W Power Trio on Saturday. The shows start at 9 p.m. Sunday’s 3 p.m. matinee brings out Jukebox Band with a trip down memory lane to the good old days of jukebox music.

FOUR WINDS: The “Black Friday Frenzy” on Friday (Nov. 25) from 5 to 10 p.m. (EST) offers guests four separate drawings at all Four Winds Casino locations. Whichever property you select (New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, or Hartford) will have hourly drawings for $500 retail gift cards, $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and $1,000 cash prizes. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

HARD ROCK: The holiday weekend entertainment line-up at Council Oak Bar features John Primer on Friday and Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Saturday for 8 p.m. performances. Hard Rock Café Stage showcases Ally Venable on Friday and country singer/song writer Nate Venturelli, a Northwest Indiana native, on Saturday. The curtain rises for each of these shows at 9 p.m.

HORSESHOE: The grand finale drawing in the month-long $1-million “Unlock the Box” promotion will be held Saturday (Nov. 26). “Unlock the Mini Box” drawings take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards players club members can activate their entries starting at 4 p.m. Two winners chosen every hour through 9 p.m. will receive $1,000 in free slot play. The grand finale drawing is at 10 p.m.