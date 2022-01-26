Art Barn accepting entries for juried exhibit

The Art Barn School of Art is now accepting entries for its 28th Juried Exhibit.

Artists can submit their work through Feb. 28.

"We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. The purpose of the exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original quality two-dimensional works of art, as well as ceramic arts," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said in a press release. "The exhibition attracts entries from aspiring and established artists from Northwest Indiana, Chicago suburbs and Southwest Michigan and beyond."

Artist James Swans, who has been represented in galleries of the United States, will serve as a juror. He has won a Quinquagenary Grand Prize in Painting at the 73rd annual Wabash Valley Exhibition at the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute.

The Beloit native, a graduate of The Columbus College of Art and Design, belongs to the National Oil & Acrylic Society, The American Impressionists Society and The Oil Painters of America. He has worked as an art director for advertising agencies in Chicago, creating ads for clients like Budweiser, Bud Light, ESPN, US Tennis Open, The USA Olympic Volleyball Team, The Belmont Stakes, McDonald's, Kraft and Soap Box Derby.

His work is represented in galleries around the country. Swanson, who at one time aspired to be a forest ranger, often paints en plein. He also does a "Dog Day Month" challenge honoring his Golden Retriever Atticus in which he paints an oil painting per day based on images his social media followers send him, with proceeds donated to Paws Chicago.

“I have worked in many mediums over my career and appreciate all kinds of artwork," he said. "During my review of submissions, I'll be looking for strong ideas, design and composition, as well as excellence in draftsmanship, use of color and technique.”

Selected artists will win merit awards totaling $4,000.

Art Barn will accept drawing, fiber, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, printmaking and ceramics pieces from artists over the age of 18.

It accepts two entries for $35 and another for an additional $5.

All proceeds will benefit the Art Barn School of Art and its programs.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org.

