Art Barn exhibiting 'Progressions in Fabric'

Art Barn displaying 'Century of Beauty: Works from Our Legacy Collection' exhibit

The Art Barn School of Art is shown.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County is displaying the new exhibition "Progressions in Fabric."

The Art Barn at 695 N 400 E in rural Valparaiso is showcasing fabric artworks by Michaeleen Crown, Jon Miller and Kathy Zentz and ceramic art by Vicky Cook.

The artists hail from Plymouth in North Central Indiana.

"Art Barn is dedicated to providing exhibition opportunities for regional artists and has invited these individuals who are all involved with Heartland Artists Gallery, a similar non-profit organization located 40 miles to the East in Plymouth," Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "Fabric, historically used for functional purposes, has been transformed into portraits, landscapes and art quilts in this exhibit."

The artists take different approaches to the medium.

"Varying techniques used by Crown, Miller and Zentz represent an array of contemporary use of fabric. No longer just for constructing clothing or bedding, Crown’s contemporary quilts are aptly at home on the wall. Miller captures his subjects on the surface of a patchwork ground allowing print and color to inspire his palette," she said. "Zentz uses fabric to create intricate collages with detail, texture and depth. Accompanying wheel-thrown ceramic art by Vickie Cook explores whimsical design, color and texture."

The exhibit will be on display through the Art Blitz Festival on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Art Barn.

Any purchases people make will benefit both the artist themselves and Art Barn programs such as classes and exhibits.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.

