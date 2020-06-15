Art Barn gallery to host 'Art in Quarantine' virtual art competition

Northwest Indiana artists can still aspire to get exhibited at the Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso in spite of the global pandemic that's keeping many people home.
"The current circumstances are uncertain, stressful and downright scary. As artists we make art to maintain normalcy, find new ways to stay busy, make sense of the crisis and to process stress and grief. If you make art during this time we want to see it," Art Barn said in a press release. "Assuming it is safe for gatherings in August, winning entries will be on exhibit in the Art Barn gallery. If shelter-in-place continues into late summer we host the exhibit and celebrate our award winners online."
The “Art In Quarantine” virtual art competition focuses on "our collective experience during the COVID-19 shelter-at-home order" with materials found at home.
"Share the ways you have used creative expression to cope with the mental and physical challenges during this time as well as any positive outcomes experienced during the quarantine," Art Barn said in a press release. "Our work at Art Barn is just as important now as it ever was, even in the time when we are all concerned about the growing health crisis. Your entry fees will help replace lost income and sustain operations and development of new programming through this unprecedented time so we will be here for you when life returns to normal."
Artists can submit 3D sculptures, digital media and 2D work that includes prints, drawings, paintings and photography by July 24. Multiple entries are accepted.
Finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges that include Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art Director Gregg Herzlieb, artist Deb Armstrong, artist Kristina Knowski and artist Harold Woodridge.
The entry fee is $15 with voting in early August and an exhibition between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.
For more information, visit artbarnschool.org.
