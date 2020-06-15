Art Barn gallery to host 'Art in Quarantine' virtual art competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana artists can still aspire to get exhibited at the Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso in spite of the global pandemic that's keeping many people home.

"The current circumstances are uncertain, stressful and downright scary. As artists we make art to maintain normalcy, find new ways to stay busy, make sense of the crisis and to process stress and grief. If you make art during this time we want to see it," Art Barn said in a press release. "Assuming it is safe for gatherings in August, winning entries will be on exhibit in the Art Barn gallery. If shelter-in-place continues into late summer we host the exhibit and celebrate our award winners online."

The “Art In Quarantine” virtual art competition focuses on "our collective experience during the COVID-19 shelter-at-home order" with materials found at home.