Art Barn now accepting submissions for juried exhibition

The Art Barn outside Valparaiso is now accepting entries for its 29th Juried Exhibit.

Artists have until Feb. 28 to submit their original, personally executed work for the group exhibition, which will hang at the Art Barn at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso from April 15 through May 19.

"The purpose of this long-standing exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original quality 2-dimensional works of art, as well as ceramic arts," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "The exhibition attracts entries from established and aspiring artists from Northwest Indiana, Chicago suburbs and Southwest Michigan and beyond. Aimee Tomasek, Associate Professor of Art at Valparaiso University, will bring an expert eye to this year’s artwork selection process, and as juror Tomasek will help Art Barn ensure the highest standards and integrity."

An awards reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28. The Art Barn will provide up to $4,000 in purchase and merit awards.

It costs $35 for two entries, plus $5 for an additional entry. All proceeds benefit Art Barn School of Art programming, which includes exhibits, events and educational programming on a 69-farm in Porter County.

"We accept 2-dimensional media including, but not limited to, drawing, fiber, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography and/or printmaking," she said. "Additionally we accept ceramics works which may be 2 or 3-Dimensional and be functional or non-functional (only single pieces, no sets)."

The juror is Aimee Tomasek, an Associate Professor of Art at Valparaiso University.

"Tomasek’s work addresses the social and cultural relationships between industry and regionalism along with more personal institutions such as faith, ethnic foundations and a sense of community," she said. "She considers herself to be a documentary photographer as well as a social commentator. Some of her interests are rooted in humor, some in more serious concepts; all of them address the simultaneous uniqueness and commonality of individuals. Professor Tomasek has taught how photographs are made, seen, and valued at Valparaiso University since 1996."

For more informaiton, visit artbarnschool.org.