Art Barn School of Art accepting submission for juried exhibition

VALPARAISO — The Art Barn School of Art is now accepting submissions for its juried exhibition this summer.
Art Barn at 695 N. 400 E. in rural Porter County will hang its 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition from May 15 through July 8, with an opening reception and awards ceremony planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
"We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. The purpose of the exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original quality two-dimensional works of art, as well as ceramic arts. The exhibition attracts entries from aspiring and established artists from Northwest Indiana, Chicago suburbs and Southwest Michigan and beyond," the Art Barn School of Art said in a press release. "We welcome photography and ceramic submissions for the first time this year and initiated an online application process to reduce contact and keep participants safe."
Art Barn will offer artists with pieces of particular merit numerous cash awards totaling $2,000.
The exhibit is open to submissions of drawing, fiber, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, printmaking, ceramic arts and other media created by an artist from the local area who is at least 18 years old. Artists can submit up to two entries for $35 plus an additional entry for $5.
Randall Roberts, the assistant curator of the Midwest Museum of American Art, will serve as a juror to ensure the quality of the juried group show.
"As a curator for MMAA, Roberts is involved in the management and research of the museum’s permanent collection where he helps to coordinate the development and implementation of exhibition programs," the Art Barn School of Art said in a press release. "In addition to his role as a curator, Roberts has been a juror for several art fairs and competitions within the Michiana region including the annual Chesterton Art Fair, Leeper Park Art Fair and Taste of the Gardens at Wellfield Botanic Garden in Elkhart. Roberts is a graduate from Indiana University and was awarded a Fellowship Grant for research in architectural history. Currently, he is developing a graduate thesis and will continue his academic endeavors at Indiana University."
For more information, call 219-462-9009 or visit artbarnschool.org.