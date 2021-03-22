Art Barn School of Art accepting submissions for juried exhibition

VALPARAISO — The Art Barn School of Art is now accepting submissions for its juried exhibition this summer.

Art Barn at 695 N. 400 E. in rural Porter County will hang its 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition from May 15 through July 8, with an opening reception and awards ceremony planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

"We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. The purpose of the exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original quality two-dimensional works of art, as well as ceramic arts. The exhibition attracts entries from aspiring and established artists from Northwest Indiana, Chicago suburbs and Southwest Michigan and beyond," the Art Barn School of Art said in a press release. "We welcome photography and ceramic submissions for the first time this year and initiated an online application process to reduce contact and keep participants safe."

Art Barn will offer artists with pieces of particular merit numerous cash awards totaling $2,000.

The exhibit is open to submissions of drawing, fiber, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, printmaking, ceramic arts and other media created by an artist from the local area who is at least 18 years old. Artists can submit up to two entries for $35 plus an additional entry for $5.