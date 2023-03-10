Art Barn School of Art has brought on a marketer from AmeriCorps as it seeks to raise its profile.

The nonprofit art institution in unincorporated Valparaiso added Northwest Indiana native Kalya Green, a Purdue University Northwest student.

The East Chicago resident has experience in journalism, public relations and communications. She's worked with South Shore Clean Cities and the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce while pursuing her bachelor's degree in communication.

"We have been working with AmeriCorps since 2019 during which time their talented members have helped us significantly build capacity through programming and marketing efforts,” said Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas.

Art Barn School of Art operates on a 69-acre farm in Porter County. It hosts exhibits, stages performing arts shows and art education classes for both kids and adults. ArtBarn is also rented out for weddings and is known for its annual Art Blitz festival that includes art-making opportunities, live music and local food vendors.

It's adding a marketer to help create content and visual marketing to increase its visibility in the community and build its brand.

“We are pleased to have Kayla as part of our team. She has broad experience in writing, content development and analytics and we look forward to working with her to support program growth and expand our community reach," Navardauskas said.

For more information, visit www.artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.