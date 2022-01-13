 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Barn School of Art exhibiting photography
The Art Barn School of Art will exhibit the work of top regional photographers in its latest exhibition.

The Duneland Photography Club is exhibiting “Finding Light in the Dark Days" through Feb 12 at 695 North 400 East in rural Valparaiso, just three miles north of Hwy 2 and a mile south of U.S. 6. 

The exhibit hangs the work of many photographers both accomplished and emerging from LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties. Framed work, matted printed and photo cards will be available for purchase.

“As photographers in the Region, we have the enviable opportunity to capture diverse people and places,” Duneland Photography Club President Steve Bensing said.

The Duneland Photography Club welcomes photographers of all skill levels as it encourages artistic expression and promotes knowledge of photography. It offers meetings, programs, instructions and special activities.

“This exhibit gives the public an opportunity to enjoy stunning content as well as the artistic expression of our members,” he said.

Exhibiting artists include Deb Armstrong, Steve Bensing, Dina Heijselaar, Susan Kirt, Teresa McGinley, Susan Perry, Deborah Stipp, Peggy Carter, Patrice Lawson, Henry Schultz, Dave Lasayko, Joyce Scully, Jim Rettker, Norman Turner, Nicholas Dapkus, Carol Estes, Chad Howell and John Roquet.

They hail from Valparaiso, Chesterton, Portage, Crown Point, LaPorte, Hebron, Porter and other Northwest Indiana communities.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Duneland Photography Club," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "They have a wonderful reputation and a shared artistic mission with the Art Barn. Being a good community partner is a key goal for us as well as recognizing the efforts of artists in the Region.”

People can meet the artists at an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The reception and the exhibition are free.

The Art Barn School of Art gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information about the Duneland Photography Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/ or email DunelandPhotographyClub@gmail.com.

For more information about the Art Barn, visit artbarnschool.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

