Art Barn School of Art exhibiting photography

The Art Barn School of Art will exhibit the work of top regional photographers in its latest exhibition.

The Duneland Photography Club is exhibiting “Finding Light in the Dark Days" through Feb 12 at 695 North 400 East in rural Valparaiso, just three miles north of Hwy 2 and a mile south of U.S. 6.

The exhibit hangs the work of many photographers both accomplished and emerging from LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties. Framed work, matted printed and photo cards will be available for purchase.

“As photographers in the Region, we have the enviable opportunity to capture diverse people and places,” Duneland Photography Club President Steve Bensing said.

The Duneland Photography Club welcomes photographers of all skill levels as it encourages artistic expression and promotes knowledge of photography. It offers meetings, programs, instructions and special activities.

“This exhibit gives the public an opportunity to enjoy stunning content as well as the artistic expression of our members,” he said.