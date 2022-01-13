Art Barn School of Art exhibiting photography

The Art Barn School of Art will exhibit the work of top regional photographers in its latest exhibition.
The Duneland Photography Club is exhibiting “Finding Light in the Dark Days" through Feb 12 at 695 North 400 East in rural Valparaiso, just three miles north of Hwy 2 and a mile south of U.S. 6.
The exhibit hangs the work of many photographers both accomplished and emerging from LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties. Framed work, matted printed and photo cards will be available for purchase.
“As photographers in the Region, we have the enviable opportunity to capture diverse people and places,” Duneland Photography Club President Steve Bensing said.
The Duneland Photography Club welcomes photographers of all skill levels as it encourages artistic expression and promotes knowledge of photography. It offers meetings, programs, instructions and special activities.
“This exhibit gives the public an opportunity to enjoy stunning content as well as the artistic expression of our members,” he said.
Exhibiting artists include Deb Armstrong, Steve Bensing, Dina Heijselaar, Susan Kirt, Teresa McGinley, Susan Perry, Deborah Stipp, Peggy Carter, Patrice Lawson, Henry Schultz, Dave Lasayko, Joyce Scully, Jim Rettker, Norman Turner, Nicholas Dapkus, Carol Estes, Chad Howell and John Roquet.
They hail from Valparaiso, Chesterton, Portage, Crown Point, LaPorte, Hebron, Porter and other Northwest Indiana communities.
"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Duneland Photography Club," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "They have a wonderful reputation and a shared artistic mission with the Art Barn. Being a good community partner is a key goal for us as well as recognizing the efforts of artists in the Region.”
People can meet the artists at an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The reception and the exhibition are free.
The Art Barn School of Art gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information about the Duneland Photography Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/ or email DunelandPhotographyClub@gmail.com.
For more information about the Art Barn, visit artbarnschool.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…