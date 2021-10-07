 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Barn School of Art exhibiting work of students with disabilities
urgent

Art Barn School of Art exhibiting work of students with disabilities

Art Barn School of Art exhibiting work of students with disabilities

The Art Barn School of Art is shown.

 Provided

The Art Barn School of Art offers art education classes to people with disabilities, whose work is on display at the gallery this month.

The Art Barn at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso partnered with Opportunity Enterprises to bring its clients to the arts education center on a 69-acre former Jackson Township farm in rural Porter County for weekly art education programs.

Art Barn is providing art instruction that encourages self-expression with a variety of materials. Students participate in individual and group projects during a class that's tailored toward people's unique strengths and abilities. The course aims to improve skills, instill pride and provide visual and sensory stimulation.

It's one of several curriculum-based educational programs Opportunity Enterprises offers small cohorts. Groups of four to 10 people with disabilities also can learn about music, technology, cooking, science, reading and exercise through the program.

“Our partnership with Art Barn allowed us to offer three cohorts of classes to our clients. Some of our clients have participated in all three because they enjoy it so much,” said Jodi Barnard, social services director for Opportunity Enterprises. “Art means so much to so many people, and for our clients to express themselves through art is just another way OE is living our mission of maximizing the self-sufficiency and enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities. Our hope is to continue and grow this partnership."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The program culminated in an exhibit this month of student work at the century-old renovated barn that's been displaying art to the community for 40 years. Their work will be on display through Oct. 30.

“The goal of this partnership is to provide those who struggle with conventional communication a way to overcome physical limitations and achieve expression and connection," Art Barn executive director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "This program provides OE participants basic skills and methods to express themselves through art. Students can take pride in their work and have their abilities recognized by others. We look forward to celebrating the students’ accomplishments on Oct. 15.”

A public reception with the artists and their families will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. Food and refreshments will be served, and people can buy libations from a cash bar.

Masks will be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears' sons, Preston and Jayden, are all grown up in rare photo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts