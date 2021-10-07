Art Barn School of Art exhibiting work of students with disabilities

The Art Barn School of Art offers art education classes to people with disabilities, whose work is on display at the gallery this month.

The Art Barn at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso partnered with Opportunity Enterprises to bring its clients to the arts education center on a 69-acre former Jackson Township farm in rural Porter County for weekly art education programs.

Art Barn is providing art instruction that encourages self-expression with a variety of materials. Students participate in individual and group projects during a class that's tailored toward people's unique strengths and abilities. The course aims to improve skills, instill pride and provide visual and sensory stimulation.

It's one of several curriculum-based educational programs Opportunity Enterprises offers small cohorts. Groups of four to 10 people with disabilities also can learn about music, technology, cooking, science, reading and exercise through the program.