Art Barn School of Art has holiday gift gallery

Still looking for gifts or stocking stuffers?

You can support local artists and craftspeople in your community instead of the far-flung shareholders of distance corporations.

The Art Barn School of Art's Holiday Gift Gallery will remain open through the end of the month.

The Holiday Gift Gallery at the art school at 695 N 400 E in rural Valparaiso offers works of fine art and craft at price points for every budget. It's the fifth straight year the Art Barn has hosted the gift gallery.

"The Art Barn School of Art will overflow with small items perfect for holiday giving," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "Purchases will support local artists as well as art educational programs in your community."

It's a curated exhibit that features drawings, paintings, prints, photography and mixed media, which are typically smaller and more affordable for gift-giving. Crafts include ceramics, woodworking, textile arts and jewelry.

Proceeds benefit the Art Barn School of Art, a not-for-profit organization that aims to "provide quality art education programs for all ages in a supportive, creative environment in order to enrich the quality of life in the Region."

The Art Barn School of Art's Holiday Gift Gallery is open through Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.