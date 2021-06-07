 Skip to main content
Art Barn School of Art hosts juried art exhibition
urgent

The Art Barn School of Art is hosting its 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition, which runs through July 8.

 Joseph S. Pete

More than 80 aspiring and established artists from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio submitted 198 entries for the group exhibition. The jurors selected 90 artworks that include paintings, drawings, pastels, photography, and mixed media works.

The juried exhibition is one of the many events Art Barn is hosting to celebrate the 100th anniversary of founder Jan Sullivan.

“We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. In honor of Jan’s 100th birthday, we dedicate this year’s exhibition and celebration to her. In June we are kicking off a yearlong tribute to Jan Sullivan and her contribution to the arts in the region,” said Amy Davis Navardauskas, Art Barn executive director.

Art Barn, an art school on a 69-acre farm site in Porter County, will distribute over $4,835 in awards to working artists through the Juried Art Exhibition. All proceeds from the exhibit will support future exhibitions and educational programs at the Art Barn School of Art at 695 N. 400 East in Valparaiso.

Juror Randall Roberts, assistant curator of the Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart, oversaw judging in the first-ever online application process to ensure quality.

“The 27th Juried Art Exhibition will be a tribute to the 50-year legacy of our founder and a history-making beginning of the next 50 years of arts leadership,” Navardauskas said.

Art Barn School of Art offers educational classes to children and adults, can be rented out for performing arts performances and weddings, and hosts many events like exhibitions and its annual Art Blitz outdoor show in September.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

