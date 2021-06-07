Art Barn School of Art hosts juried art exhibition

The Art Barn School of Art is hosting its 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition, which runs through July 8.

More than 80 aspiring and established artists from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio submitted 198 entries for the group exhibition. The jurors selected 90 artworks that include paintings, drawings, pastels, photography, and mixed media works.

The juried exhibition is one of the many events Art Barn is hosting to celebrate the 100th anniversary of founder Jan Sullivan.

“We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. In honor of Jan’s 100th birthday, we dedicate this year’s exhibition and celebration to her. In June we are kicking off a yearlong tribute to Jan Sullivan and her contribution to the arts in the region,” said Amy Davis Navardauskas, Art Barn executive director.

Art Barn, an art school on a 69-acre farm site in Porter County, will distribute over $4,835 in awards to working artists through the Juried Art Exhibition. All proceeds from the exhibit will support future exhibitions and educational programs at the Art Barn School of Art at 695 N. 400 East in Valparaiso.