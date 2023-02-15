The Art Barn School of Art named a new program manager.

The Art Barn 695 N. 400 East in rural Valparaiso brought on artist Melissa Washburn to oversee classes, partnerships and outreach.

“Melissa is an excellent addition to our fabulous team and will help lead Art Barn programming on its upward trajectory," said Amy Davis Navardauskas, executive director. “We look forward to growing our organization with her deep experience in the arts community as well as her outstanding capabilities and connections.”

The Art Barn provides art education for people of all ages on a 69-acre barn in unincorporated Porter County. Its former program manager, Jennifer Diaz, worked part-time in the newly created position after being hired through AmeriCorps as program and marketing manager.

“During Jennifer's time with us she helped build our capacity and expand our programming reach substantially," Navardauskas said. "She was an integral member of our team and we wish her the best of luck on her future endeavors.”

The Art Barn brought on Washburn, a well-known illustrator and designer in Northwest Indiana. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Binghamton University and a master's degree in arts administration from Indiana University Bloomington and also studied at School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

She's worked at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. She teaches art classes and also serves on the marketing and communications advisory committee for the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.

“I’m very excited to join the staff at the Art Barn. It’s a beautiful setting with a long history of providing high-quality arts experiences for the community. I look forward to continuing the current programming as well as finding new opportunities and partnerships to grow our reach and enrich the region with arts experiences.”

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.