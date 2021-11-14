Art Barn School of Art rolling out Holiday Gift Gallery

The Art Barn School of Art is rolling out its third annual Holiday Gift Gallery to let people shop local.

A nonprofit art education center, located in a repurposed barn at 695 N 400 E in Valparaiso, will offer many unique gifts made by local artists and artisans.

"Starting Nov. 13, Art Barn School of Art will overflow with small items perfect for holiday giving," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "During our third annual Holiday Gift Gallery, visitors will find works of fine art and fine craft at price points designed for every budget. Purchases will support local artists as well as art educational programs in your community."

The art on display includes ceramics, woodworking, textiles and jewelry. People also can peruse smaller pieces like drawings, prints, paintings, mixed media and photography.

The Holiday Gift Gallery opens Wednesday and runs through Jan. 6. An opening reception with light bites and refreshments will take place 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20.

The Art Barn requires face masks regardless of vaccination status and encourages social distancing.

It also is planning an ornament workshop 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4.