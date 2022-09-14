Art Barn School of Art’s Art Blitz to showcase artistic techniques, live performances

Art Barn School of Art's annual Art Blitz fall festival returns for the sixth year this weekend.

People can see art, engage in art activities and enjoy live performances between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the art school at 695 N. 400 E. in Porter County. Artists will demonstrate wheel throwing, pastels, fabric art and cyanotype photography, as well as painting in plein air, acrylic, oil and watercolor.

“The collaborative nature of our event is what makes our festival unique,” executive director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. “And, many of our activities provide a window into the educational opportunities we offer year-round, so the event is a great way to check out what we have to offer.”

The festival is free to the public. People can buy tickets to some activities to help cover the cost of supplies.

Visitors can participate in an interactive Monarch mural, clay pot decoupage, chair painting, painting with alcohol inks, glitter tattoos, face painting and an upcycled art project with materials donated by Pratt Industries.

"We have valued partners in the community who are invited to engage with our Art Blitz visitors," Navardauskas said. "We ask as many that can to provide a creative or interactive element at their booth.”

Tattoo Art Therapy will offer henna, Diversified Art Visionary Artists cyanotypes, Quinlan & Fabish Music Company an instrument petting zoo, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust a pollinator game and the Respite House an interactive recovery mural.

Humane Indiana Wildlife, Valparaiso Creative Council, Opportunity Enterprises, Friends of the Indiana Dunes and South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority also will be on hand.

People can buy food from vendors and enjoy live performances, including music, magic and a mini-musical.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org.