Art Barn School of Art to auction works by founder and from her collection

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso is auctioning off 46 works of art to raise funds, including paintings by its founder.

The art school at 695 N. 400 E. in Jackson Township is selling the work of founder Jan Sullivan, instructors and emerging artists. Art Barn has consigned the works of Sullivan, Frank Webb, Valfred Thelen, Ann Templeton, Norman LaLiberte, Judi Betts, William Herring, Konrad Juestel, Dave Sander, Charles Vickery, David Tutwiler, Steven Moss, Wayne Cooper, Pam Redick and Susan Powers through Susanin's Auctioneers & Appraisers in Chicago.

The first auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 27 and the second on 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.

"The pieces consigned to auction through Susanin’s represent years of friendship between Jan Sullivan and other artists. They are works bought by Jan to support visiting artists giving classes or workshops at the Art Barn or to encourage emerging artists," the Art Barn said in a press release. "Purchases of artwork from these auctions will provide a legacy for growth for the Art Barn."

Bidders can bid in real time on liveauctioneers.com or place absentee bids through Susanin’s website at susanins.com.