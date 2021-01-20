Art Barn School of Art to auction works by founder and from her collection

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso is auctioning off 46 works of art to raise funds, including paintings by its founder.
The art school at 695 N. 400 E. in Jackson Township is selling the work of founder Jan Sullivan, instructors and emerging artists. Art Barn has consigned the works of Sullivan, Frank Webb, Valfred Thelen, Ann Templeton, Norman LaLiberte, Judi Betts, William Herring, Konrad Juestel, Dave Sander, Charles Vickery, David Tutwiler, Steven Moss, Wayne Cooper, Pam Redick and Susan Powers through Susanin's Auctioneers & Appraisers in Chicago.
The first auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 27 and the second on 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.
"The pieces consigned to auction through Susanin’s represent years of friendship between Jan Sullivan and other artists. They are works bought by Jan to support visiting artists giving classes or workshops at the Art Barn or to encourage emerging artists," the Art Barn said in a press release. "Purchases of artwork from these auctions will provide a legacy for growth for the Art Barn."
Bidders can bid in real time on liveauctioneers.com or place absentee bids through Susanin’s website at susanins.com.
Sullivan, a prolific artist, supervisor of art education for Chicago schools, and professor at Valparaiso University, built a collection of more than 2,000 pieces after founding the Art Barn School of Art at the Jackson Township farm she and her husband bought in 1969 to provide a place for art education in the Calumet Region. Since 1977, it's taught workshops, classes and plein air painting to generations of Northwest Indiana residents.
"During her lifetime Jan invested in art in support of artists, but also to sell for future growth - to provide a legacy for Art Barn," the Art Barn said in a press release. "This auction not only represents an opportunity for those who wish to own a piece of Art Barn history, it also assures a sustainable future for our dynamic organization."
Sullivan, who kept painting until she died at the age of 94, bequeathed the collection to the art school after her death in 2016.
"We selected the most important and historically significant works to retain for our permanent collection and identified pieces with appeal for auction with Susanin's and others for direct sale," the Art Barn said in a press release. "Art Barn’s sizable collection serves us as an investment strategy by our founder. Purchases of artwork from these auctions will provide a legacy for growth as we strategically expand our programming and community reach."
For more information, visit artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.
