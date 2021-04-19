Art Barn School of Art to exhibit the work of its faculty

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso is showcasing the work of its current, former and visiting faculty at an exhibit this month.

The art school at 695 N. 400 E. in Jackson Township is showcasing its instructors' paintings, photographs, glasswork and ceramics.

"This exhibition highlights the creative endeavors of our talented teaching artists," Art Barn said in a news release. "Art Barn's instructors are not only committed to helping students learn, but they also have creative projects of their own. We will celebrate the accomplishments of one of the Art Barn's greatest assets — our instructors."