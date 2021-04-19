Art Barn School of Art to exhibit the work of its faculty

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Valparaiso is showcasing the work of its current, former and visiting faculty at an exhibit this month.
The art school at 695 N. 400 E. in Jackson Township is showcasing its instructors' paintings, photographs, glasswork and ceramics.
"This exhibition highlights the creative endeavors of our talented teaching artists," Art Barn said in a news release. "Art Barn's instructors are not only committed to helping students learn, but they also have creative projects of their own. We will celebrate the accomplishments of one of the Art Barn's greatest assets — our instructors."
The group exhibition features watercolors by Julia Holmaas from LaPorte and Lisa Slauson from Hebron, ceramics by Samantha Purze of Chesterton and Gail Woolever of Wheatfield, pastel paintings by Mary Ann Pals of Chesterton, photography by Deb Armstrong of Valparaiso, fused glass by Mindy Milan of Chesterton and oil paintings by Mark VanderVinne of Porter. It also includes the work of visiting instructors Tom Francesconi from Homewood, Ratindra Das from Las Vegas, Ken Hosmer from North Platte, Nebraska, and Lesley Rich from Palo Alto, California, as well as pieces from deceased instructors Marlies Glickauf and Gordon Ligocki to highlight the Art Barn's half-century-long history of art instruction in Northwest Indiana.
The exhibit hangs on display through April 29.
The exhibit can be visited on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 219-462-9009, email info@artbarnschool.org or visit artbarnschool.org.