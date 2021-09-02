Art Barn School of Art to host annual Art Blitz

Art Barn School of Art will again host its annual Art Blitz festival, this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the art school's founding and what would have been the 100th anniversary of late founder Jan Sullivan.

The art school at a barn on 69 pastoral acres at 695 N 400 E in rural Valparaiso will host the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 19. It will take coronavirus precautions, including requiring masks inside and social distancing of 6 feet apart.

All proceeds from the event support the Art Barn's operations, which include educational programs, classes and an art gallery the public can visit.

"Art Barn’s beautiful natural setting located at 695 N 400 E, Valparaiso provides the perfect backdrop for the engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults," Art Barn said in a press release. "The festival will also include live music, food, plus an exhibition of visiting artists from the Region."

The festival and parking are free. Tickets can be purchased for a sampling of Art Barn's educational programs, including classes in drawing, watercolor, oil, pastel, photography and ceramics.