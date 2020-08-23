Art Barn School of Art to livestream Art Blitz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Art Barn School of Art in Jackson Township in unincorporated Valparaiso in Porter County will livestream its annual Art Blitz festival this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Art Blitz showcasing live art demonstrations, education art offerings, and regional art exhibitions will take place online at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“The safety of our students, volunteers, staff and visitors is a top priority. After much discussion the Art Barn board and staff decided to transform the programming elements of Art Blitz into a virtual event," Art Barn Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. “We want the event to be accessible to everyone, and this is the safest way for us to provide that.”

Live-streamed events will include a watercolor demo with Julia Holmaas, a clay demo with Harold Woodridge, and a drawing demo with Sharon Angelina. There will also be demos of fiber weaving, nature impressions with clay and cell phone photography.

The festival also will include a children's art exhibit and an awards ceremony for the winners of the "Arts in Quarantine" exhibition that featured more than 60 art works from 35 artists.